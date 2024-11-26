Student killed, several injured as school picnic bus overturns in Maharashtra

<p>Nagpur: A student was killed and several students and teachers were injured as the bus carrying them to a picnic spot overturned near here on Tuesday morning, police said.</p>.<p>The accident took place when students and teachers of Saraswati High School in Shankar Nagar area here were heading for a picnic spot in neighbouring Wardha district in five buses.</p>.<p>One of the buses, with some 50 persons on board, overturned near Deoli Pendhari village on Hingani Road in a hilly section on the outskirts of the city, said an official of Hingna police station.</p>.Four killed after car hits divider, overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar.<p>The deceased boy was a Class 7 student, he said, without disclosing the name. A girl and a teacher sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Nagpur, while others were taken to a nearby rural hospital.</p>.<p>Investigation is under way to determine the cause of the accident, police said. </p>