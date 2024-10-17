'This will benefit you': Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali wants to Zoom call Lawrence Bishnoi, asks him to share mobile number

<p>New Delhi: Former model and actor Somy Ali has reached out to Lawrence Bishnoi via social media and requested an audience with the jailed gangster over a Zoom call, saying she has some details to share that would "benefit" him.</p>.<p>Her post came days after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/baba-siddique-murder-shooters-learnt-to-operate-firearms-through-youtube-videos-3234290">murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique</a>, who police say may have been targeted by Bishnoi because of his proximity to superstar Salman Khan.</p>.<p>Ali, who was believed to be in a relationship with Khan back in the 1990s, sent a "direct message" to Bishnoi on Wednesday through an Instagram post.</p>.<p>"Namaste, Lawrence bhai, I've heard and seen that you are able to do Zoom calls despite being in jail. I want to speak to you. Please let me know whether we can arrange something. Rajasthan is my most favourite place in the world. I want to visit your temple there.</p>.Salman Khan’s security upgraded to Y+ after Baba Siddique’s assassination.<p>"But if we would speak over a Zoom call before that... Trust me, this will benefit you. Share your mobile number, it would be a great favour. Thank you," she wrote alongside a photo of the gangster who is currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail.</p>.<p>The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a member of the Bishnoi gang in connection with an alleged plot to kill Khan, an official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The accused, Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh, was apprehended from Panipat in Haryana by a team of Panvel Town police (in Navi Mumbai) on Wednesday, he said. He had allegedly given a contract to Bishnoi gang members to kill Khan, the official said. </p>