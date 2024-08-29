'Those born with silver spoon in mouth won’t understand plight of the poor,' says Ajit Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra government is committed to the welfare of the poor but those born with a silver spoon in their mouth won’t understand the plight of the deprived section of society, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday.

Addressing a rally here during his ‘Jan Sanman Yatra’, Pawar urged people not to fall prey to the opposition’s “fake campaigns”, highlighting government schemes for the youth, women, Warkaris (followers of Lord Vithoba) and others.

“We have deposited Rs 3,000 in the accounts of eligible women,” said the NCP chief, referring to the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, which provides monthly aid of Rs 1,500 to married, divorced, and destitute women in the 21-60 age group with annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh.