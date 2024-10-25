Three killed in Navi Mumbai in accident involving car and dumper

<p>Thane: Three persons, including a woman, were killed in an accident involving the car they were travelling in and a dumper in Navi Mumbai early on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>The victims were going from Pune to Mumbai when their car met with the accident around 4.15 am on the Vashi Creek bridge, an official said.</p>.Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | NCP releases its second list of candidates for Maharashtra polls .<p>Police are yet to ascertain how the accident took place.</p>.<p>Two men and a woman died at the scene. Their bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said, adding that police are registering an FIR. </p>