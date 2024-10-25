Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Three killed in Navi Mumbai in accident involving car and dumper

The victims were going from Pune to Mumbai when their car met with the accident around 4.15 am on the Vashi Creek bridge, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 03:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 03:34 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAccidentNavi Mumbai

Follow us on :

Follow Us