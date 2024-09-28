Tigress that killed 11 persons over three years caged

Chandrapur: A tigress that had killed 11 persons over the last three years was successfully caged under Chichpalli forest range in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, a Forest official said.

The tigress, T-83, that roamed under the buffer and protected areas under Mul tehsil, was tranquilised by a sharp shooter at compartment no. 717 in Janala area in the morning.

A team of veterinarians and others took part in the operation.