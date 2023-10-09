Toll booths will be set ablaze if MNS workers are stopped from ensuring small vehicles are exempted from paying taxes: Raj Thackeray

“I have sought an appointment with the CM in the next couple of days. Will see what comes out of that meeting. Else, keeping Deputy CM Fadnavis' statement in mind, MNS workers will gather at every toll booth and ensure that four, three and two-wheelers are not charged taxes. If we are stopped at all, we will set the toll booth ablaze,” Raj Thackeray warned.

"All political parties have come to power in the state in the last few years, but none of them implemented their assurance of making Maharashtra toll-free,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance had promised a toll free state, however, that goal was not realised when the Fadnavis-headed saffron alliance was in power from 2014-19. Later, Uddhav Thackeray-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power, yet nothing moved ahead.

“Uddhav Thackeray to Devendra Fadnavis to Ajit Pawar, all promised to make Maharashtra toll free. But still, the toll does not stop because everyone's finances are involved. So no matter how bad the roads are, all these political parties will never allow tolls to be closed. But when will people wake up to this?,” he asked.

Raj also raised questions as to why the same companies keep getting contracts for toll collection.

After Raj’s outburst, MNS activists staged protests at several toll booths in the state.

It may be mentioned, Raj on Sunday, drove to the suburbs and met party leader Avinash Jadhav who has been on a hunger strike for the last four days to protest the toll hike that came into effect on October 1.

The rates at the five toll plazas in Mumbai located in Vashi (Navi Mumbai), Mulund (Lal Bahadur Shastri Road), Mulund (Eastern Express Highway), Dahisar (Western Express Highway), and Airoli Creek Bridge (Navi Mumbai) saw a 12.50-18.75 per cent hike. The new toll charges at these five toll plazas would be in effect till 2026.