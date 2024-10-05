Two fishermen drown in sea as boat capsizes off Sindhudurg coast in Maharashtra

<p>Mumbai: Two fishermen died after their boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off the Sindhudurg coast in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india#:~:text=Assembly%20Elections%20Live%20|%20Sharad%20Pawar%20bats%20for%20increasing">Maharashtra</a> in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 2 am off the Nivati beach in Sindhudurg, a police official said.</p>.<p>"There was a total of 14 fishermen on board the boat. They had gone fishing when their boat capsized. While two fishermen drowned, 12 others managed to reach a safe place," he said.</p>.Sri Lanka releases 50 Indian fishermen amid Jaishankar's visit to Colombo.<p>The deceased fishermen were identified as Raghunath Dharmaji Yeraji (49) and Anand Pundlik Paradkar (52). They were residents of Vengurla taluka of Sindhudurg district, he added.</p>.<p>An accidental death report has been filed at the Nivati police station in this connection, and investigation is underway, the official said.</p>