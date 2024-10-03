Two minor girls sexually assaulted in Pune in moving school bus, driver held

<p>Mumbai: In a shocking incident, two minor school girls aged 6, of a prominent educational institution were sexually assaulted in a moving bus last week in the Wanawadi area of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune#:~:text=Pune%20woman%20dies%20after%20husband%20forces%20her%20to%20abort%20female">Pune</a> after which massive investigations have been launched. </p><p>The accused Sanjay Reddy (45) have been arrested by the Hadapsar police.</p><p>The incident comes close on the heels of the Badlapur sexual assault case involving two minor girls and the subsequent encounter of the 24-year-old accused Akshay Shinde - which has now blown into a major political issue. </p><p>The Pune incident was reported on 30 September.</p><p>A case has been registered against him under sections 64 (punishment for rape) and 65 (2) (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.</p><p>According to the police, when the girls were returning home in their school van on September 30, the accused driver allegedly touched their private parts. </p><p>One of the girls narrated the incident to her mother about the act of ‘Driver Uncle’.</p>.Five booked for rape following court order in UP.<p>Her parents informed the school authorities and then approached the police to file a complaint against the van driver. </p><p>An FIR was lodged by the Wanawadi police station, which swung into action and arrested the accused on 2 October.</p><p>Wanawadi police station’s Senior Inspector of Police Sanjay Patange himself is personally monitoring the investigations. </p><p>Taking cognizance of the issue, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said that as per preliminary police investigations, some local politicians reportedly helped the suspect to flee, but he has been caught by the police.</p><p>“We are not concerned about this… an accused is an accused. Strict action will be taken against him and also against those who helped him to escape,” said Fadnavis.</p><p>Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar said that she spoke to Patange on the issue and demanded strong action. </p><p>“The girls are being medically examined and are being sent to the Child Welfare Committee for further action,” she said. </p><p>On the other hand, Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar and Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare slammed the ruling Maha Yuti government for the collapse of law and order and increasing crime against women and children. </p>