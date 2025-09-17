<p>Mumbai: Two women Naxalites have been killed in an encounter with police and security forces in Etapalli tehsil of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The operation was launched after credible intelligence was received about members of the Gatta Local Organisation Squad (LOS) camping in the forest adjoining the Modaske village.</p>.Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur; Maoist-related materials recovered .<p>Aheri’s Additional Superintendent of Police Satya Sai Karthik along with 5 C60 units was launched from Aheri. </p>.<p>Gatta Jambhiya Post party and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid the cordon. </p>.<p>“When the C60 contingent was searching the jungle area, they were fired indiscriminately by Maoist which was retaliated effectively by special forces. Area search of the jungle has led to recovery of two female Maoist bodies with an automatic AK47 rifle, a sophisticated pistol, live ammunition, large amount of literature and belongings as of now,” officials said.</p>.<p>The operations are still continuing. </p>