Uddhav, Shinde's Dussehra rallies set to draw battle lines in Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde are due to hold their respective annual Dussehra rallies in Mumbai, setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls, while also charting the future course for the two factions of the Shiv Sena.
While Thackeray, the head of Shiv Sena (UBT) would address rally from the historic Shivaji Park at Dadar, Shinde, the chief minister and leader of Shiv Sena would address the annual meet from Azad Maidan, off the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.
The 24 October Vijaya Dashami rallies would be held in the backdrop of the disqualification petitions against each other by the two groups of Shiv Sena.
For the two factions, the road ahead will be full of challenges when the two allies begin negotiations for seat-sharing for the 48 seats of Lok Sabha and 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
Shinde heads the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Maha Yuti Alliance with two other Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis of BJP and Ajit Pawar of NCP, and it is expected that finalising the seat sharing amongst the three parties is not going to be easy.
On the other hand, Thackeray has an alliance with Congress and Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule-led NCP, under 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.
The political situation in Maharashtra remains on edge with Shiv Sena and NCP divided into two factions, representing extremes of political spectrum.
The biggest plus for UBT faction is that Uddhav is the son of late Balasaheb Thackeray - the founder of Shiv Sena. But he faces the biggest challenge of keeping the ranks and files together. On the other hand, Shinde has the backing of BJP - and swears by the ideals of Balasaheb and late ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe, the firebrand leader and his mentor.
Balasaheb founded the Shiv Sena on 19 June, 1966 and addressed the first-ever Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park on October 30, 1966. When he launched the party, the welfare of Marathi-manoos was top on agenda, though it subsequently also adopted the cause of Hindutva.
It’s an unbroken record for Balasaheb to address Dussehra rally, except for two occasions – in 2006 because of heavy rains, and in 2009 because of Vidhan Sabha polls.
A day after Balasaheb died on 17 November, 2012, his last rites were also performed at Shivaji Park.
After his death, Uddhav took over and began addressing the rallies from Shivaji Park.
In 2020 during Covid, Uddhav addressed the rally virtually while in 2021, it was held at the Shanmukhananda Hall at King’s Circle.
In 2022, Thackeray had addressed the rally from Shivaji Park while Shinde from the MMRDA Ground at Bandra-Kurla Complex.
Shinde led rebellion on 20 June, 2022, led to the split in the Shiv Sena.
On 17 February, 2023, the Election Commission legitimised Shinde-faction as real Shiv Sena and allotted them the bow and arrow symbol. On 11 May, the Supreme Court had observed that Thackeray's position as Chief Minister cannot be restored as he had resigned before the floor test.