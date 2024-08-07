Home
Unidentified man found dead in water-filled quarry near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai

PTI
Last Updated : 07 August 2024, 10:53 IST

Thane: The body of a 30-year-old unidentified man was found in a water-filled quarry in the limits of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Wednesday, a Thane civic body official said.

The local fire brigade was alerted about the body by police, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation Disaster Management Cell.

The body was fished out of the quarry, he said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched investigations.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park is a protected area in Mumbai. The northern reaches of this forest lie in Thane city.

Published 07 August 2024, 10:53 IST
