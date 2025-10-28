<p>Mumbai: In what comes as a shocker, unidentified people broke into the bungalow of former minister and legislator Eknath Khadse in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. </p><p>The robbers fled with Rs 35,000 cash and a few grams of gold. The bungalow is located in the Kothali village in Muktainagar, 60 km from Jalgaon city. </p><p>A man working at the bungalow, located at Ramanand Nagar in Jalgaon, found its lock broken and household items scattered on Tuesday morning. </p><p>He then informed Khadse, an MLC of NCP (SP) and also alerted the police.</p>.Gujarat police arrest dismissed cop Ranjit Kasle in robbery case.<p>A team from the Ramanand Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident.</p><p>The house was locked as Khadse primarily resides in the Muktainagar area of Jalgaon.</p><p>Deputy Superintendent of Police Nitin Ganpure said, “The house is locked, and the caretaker is absent. There is no CCTV footage from the premises. We are investigating and examining footage from nearby cameras.” </p><p>Earlier this month, a robbery was reported at a petrol pump owned by Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Raksha Khadse, the daughter-in-law of Eknath Khadse.</p>