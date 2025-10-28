Menu
Unidentified robbers break into bungalow of ex-minister Eknath Khadse, flee with Rs 35,000 cash

A man working at the bungalow, located at Ramanand Nagar in Jalgaon, found its lock broken and household items scattered on Tuesday morning.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 09:54 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 09:54 IST
