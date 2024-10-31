VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar hospitalised after chest pain; angiography soon

<p>Mumbai: The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-president Prakash Ambedkar has been hospitalised following chest pain in Pune in the wee hours of Thursday.</p><p>Ambedkar, the 70-year-old lawyer-activist-politician, popularly known as Balasaheb Ambedkar, is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola and one-term Rajya Sabha member. </p><p>Ambedkar is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India. </p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: VBA candidate Anees Ahmed misses filing nomination by few minutes.<p>Balasaheb Ambedkar is being treated at the ICU for a blood clot in his heart. 'His present condition is stable and he will undergo angiography in the next hour', the VBA said in a statement.</p><p>The VBA added that the Ambedkar family will not be taking questions at this time and requests to respect the family's request for privacy. </p><p>Since Balasaheb would be under observation for the next 3-5 days, VBA State President Rekha Tai Thakur, with the support of the Election Coordination Committee, Manifesto Committee and Media and Research Department, will be leading the campaign of VBA for the next few days, the statement said.</p><p>From March this year, Ambedkar has been travelling extensively because of back to back elections - Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. </p>