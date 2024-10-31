Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar hospitalised after chest pain; angiography soon

In a statement, the VBA said that Ambedkar is being treated at the ICU for a blood clot in his heart.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 06:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 06:40 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsVanchit Bahujan AghadiPrakash AmbedkarVBAMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us