'Viksit Maharashtra' important to achieve Viksit Bharat goal, says Jaishankar

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Jaishankar also said India is a leader in fighting terrorism and has zero tolerance for it.
PTI
27 October 2024

Published 27 October 2024
