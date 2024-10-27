'Viksit Maharashtra' important to achieve Viksit Bharat goal, says Jaishankar

<p>Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the state needs a government which is on the same page as the Centre.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Jaishankar also said India is a leader in fighting terrorism and has zero tolerance for it.</p>.<p>"Maharashtra is a leading state in industry technology and infrastructure. Viksit Maharashtra is important for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat," the BJP MP said.</p>.<p>"Maharashtra needs a government which is on the same page as the Centre," he said.</p>.<p>The minister also said there is a strong focus on the economy and employment in the NDA government's third term. </p>