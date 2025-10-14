Menu
india maharashtra

Wanted Naxal leader surrenders in Gadchiroli

Along with Bhupati, around 60 cadres have laid down arms.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 09:00 IST
Published 14 October 2025, 09:00 IST
