<p>Mumbai: Malloujula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu alias Venugopal alias Bhupathi, a member of PolitBuro of the CPI (Maoist), considered one of the top Naxal leaders, has surrendered before the Gadchiroli police. </p><p>Along with Bhupati, around 60 cadres have laid down arms.</p><p>However, the Gadchiroli police has not yet given any confirmation. </p><p>The surrender is a major blow to the Maoist movement, which is in its end-stage with the Centre setting the March 21, 2026 deadline to end Naxalism from India. </p><p>Gadchiroli police officials, when contacted, said that they are not in a position to comment anything at this stage. </p><p>Venugopal was an influential strategist in the Maoist organisation and had long supervised platoon operations and called the shots for the outlaws along the Telangana-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.</p>