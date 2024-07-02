Martyred Agniveer's kin gets Rs 1.08 cr aide from govt a day after LoP slammed Centre's scheme in Parliament

Buldhana (Maharashtra): The family of an Agniveer from Maharashtra who died in the line of duty last year has said they have received an assistance of Rs 1.08 crore from the government.

The family's statement came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said an Agniveer who lays down his life in the line of duty gets a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

Singh was speaking after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, while referring to the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, claimed the government regards Agniveers as "use-and-throw labourers" and does not even give them the status of a "shaheed (martyr)".

Agniveer Akshay Gawate, native of Pimpalgaon Sarai in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, died in the line of duty in Siachen on October 21, 2023.