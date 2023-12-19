What would caste census achieve, asks RSS leader

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Shridhar Gadge on Tuesday said there should be no caste-based census and sought to know what will be achieved by it.

Such an exercise may benefit some people politically as it will provide data about the population of a certain caste, but it is not good socially and in terms of national unity, Gadge, the Vidarbha Sah-Sanghchalak, told reporters.

Notably, the Congress is in favour of a countrywide caste census.

Ministers and legislators from the ruling BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra visited the memorial of RSS founder K B Hedgewar and its second 'sarsanghchalak' (supremo) M S Golwalkar in Reshimbaug here on Tuesday.

Speaking to a news channel on the occasion, Gadge said, "We feel that there should be no caste-based census, because there is no reason to do it. What will we achieve by doing a caste-based census? It is wrong. We have a clear stand that there should be no inequality, enmity or quarrel," he said.

To a query, Gadge said the caste-based census has no relation with reservation.