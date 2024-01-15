Milind Deora net worth: All you need to know

Cash, deposits in banks, in financial institutions and non-banking financial companies, bonds, debentures and shares in various companies, motor vehicles, jewellery and other assets such as the value of claims and interests, make up his total movable assets.

His total assets are above Rs 79 crore (Rs 79,32,00,422), which also include those of his wife and dependents.

The value of the immovable assets is above Rs 13 crore (Rs 13,59,18,000), which includes commercial and residential buildings, non-agricultural land, and agricultural land.

According to the affidavit, his total liabilities are estimated to be above Rs 4 crore (4,99,98,911).

Deora, after quitting the party, told NDTV that he had found the Congress becoming 'toxic' and 'suffocating' also slamming the recent trend the grand old party has shown in badmouthing industrialists.

The veteran politician noted that businessmen were now labelled 'anti-national' by the same party that had ushered in economic reforms 30 years back. Deora noted that Shinde had promised him he could become an MP, and junked statements that this switch was timed to upset Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which will be passing through Maharashtra as well.

Deora noted that when a leader leaves, the party should rather focus on addressing the concerns which might have prompted said departure.

