maharashtra

Why play cricket with Pak when Kulbhushan Jadhav is languishing in their jail: Uddhav hits out at PM Modi

“We are going to have cricket World Cup soon. The India-Pakistan matches would be held in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Why play with a country that fuels terrorism,” Thackeray said addressing a rally at Hingoli in Marathwada region of Maharashtra.
Last Updated 27 August 2023, 11:03 IST

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, questioned the logic of playing cricket matches with Pakistan when former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav is still languishing in jail in the neighbouring country.

“We are going to have cricket World Cup soon. The India-Pakistan matches would be held in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Why play with a country that fuels terrorism,” Thackeray said addressing a rally at Hingoli in Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

Thackeray also raised the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Indian Navy officer, who is in custody of Pakistan having been convicted on charges of spying.

“Why play with Pakistan when Kulbhushan Jadhav is languishing in Pakistani jail. At this stage, we don’t even know whether is dead or alive,” he said.

(Published 27 August 2023, 11:03 IST)
