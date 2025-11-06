<p>Mumbai: The election of Zohran Mamdani as the first Muslim Mayor of New York City had its echo in Maharashtra politics with senior BJP leader and three-time MLA Ameet Satam asserting that a “Khan” will not be allowed to become the Mayor of Mumbai. </p><p>The elections to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the richest civic body of Asia and one of the biggest in India, is expected to be held in January 2026 - with Maharashtra’ State Election Commission setting the ball rolling for the much-awaited local bodies elections in this western Indian state.</p>.'Whatever the hell his name is': Trump mocks NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani.<p>Satam, who is the Mumbai BJP President and considered close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said that the party will not allow vote-jihad. </p><p>“The way the political colour of some international cities is changing, after seeing the surnames of a few mayors and the ‘vote jihad’ of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, it feels necessary to stay alert regarding Mumbai If anyone tries to impose a ‘Khan’ on Mumbai, it will not be tolerated! Wake up, Mumbaikars,” Satam posted on X.</p><p>This is the second time that he made similar statement using the analogy.</p><p>The statement immediately snowballed into a political controversy.</p>.Firebrand legislator and Fadnavis confidante Ameet Satam made BJP’s Mumbai chief ahead of BMC polls.<p>However, later Satam said that what he was referring to was mentality. </p><p>“When I say `Khan', I am talking about a mentality. I have said it on September 17 as well, and I have been warning Mumbaikars about it. This mentality waves Pakistan's flags. I am warning Mumbaikars against a mentality that carries Pakistan's flags at rallies, where a bomb blast accused campaigns for a particular candidate. This is a divisive, radical and fundamentalist mentality. I am talking about Khans who are anti-national,” he said.</p><p>Besides, he added: “The hate is not against a community, but against anti-national, radical and fundamentalist elements, those who sympathise with Pakistan or try to weaken India. We will continue to fight such forces."</p><p>Criticising the statement, Lt Gen H S Panag (Retd), who is a defence analyst and commentator on strategic affairs, posted on X: “Why imposed? If at all, he or she will be elected.”</p>