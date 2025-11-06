Menu
'Won’t allow a 'Khan' to become Mumbai Mayor: BJP leader Satem's warning after Mamdani's win

Satam, who initially said that the party will not allow vote-jihad, later clarified that what he was referring to was mentality.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 15:54 IST
Published 06 November 2025, 15:54 IST
