Worker killed after diamond merchant's BMW car hits him on Mumbai's Coastal Road

In his complaint, Pintukumar Thakur said, "All workers, including Kashmir Singh, were completing their respective assigned tasks of the Coastal Road on Monday. Around 7 pm, Singh was standing on the north-bound of the road and movement of traffic on both sides was on. Suddenly, a loud sound on the south-bound corridor caught everyone's attention. All the workers rushed to the spot and saw a blue BMW car parked by the roadside, while Singh was lying in the middle of the road." Singh was rushed to Bhatia Hospital in an ambulance, but was declared dead on arrival, the police official said.