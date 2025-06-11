<p>Mumbai: Punjab resident <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/who-is-muhammad-shahzeb-khan-pak-man-extradited-to-us-from-canada-for-planning-mass-shooting-of-jews-on-oct-7-3580729https://www.deccanherald.com/india/who-is-zeeshan-akhtar-baba-siddique-murder-mastermind-reportedly-held-in-canada-3580625">Zeeshan Akhtar</a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/who-is-muhammad-shahzeb-khan-pak-man-extradited-to-us-from-canada-for-planning-mass-shooting-of-jews-on-oct-7-3580729">,</a> who has been detained in Canada, is suspected to have funded the attack on veteran politician and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. </p><p>According to investigations by the Mumbai Police, a section of the crime syndicate controlled by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is behind the attack.</p><p>Akhtar, who was picked up last week, is the second suspect who is in foreign soil. </p><p>In November last year, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhanu was detained in California in United States.</p>.Baba Siddique murder case: Wife files intervention application to 'put on record true and correct facts'.<p>Zeeshan Akhtar alias Mohammad Yasin Akhtar alias Jassi Purewal is believed to be the mastermind behind the contract killing of the politician. </p><p>Currently, he is in the custody of Surrey police, reports reaching here said.</p><p>Siddique (66), a senior politician and former Maharashtra minister, was known for his connections in the entertainment world and a sort of celebrity himself, was shot dead on 12 October 2024 in the Bandra East area of Mumbai.</p><p>The three-time MLA quit the Congress last year and joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. </p><p>The Nirmal Nagar police station initially registered an FIR into the incident, however, later the Crime Branch-CID too has stepped in and joined the probe.</p><p>The case is registered under Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 3, 5, 25, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 37 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act (MPA). </p><p>In January this year, the Mumbai police filed the chargesheet.</p><p>So far, the Mumbai police have arrested 26 persons behind the murder. </p><p>Siddique’s son and former MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in his police statement, had named several builders and political leaders connected with slum rehabilitation (SRA) projects in Bandra and has sought a probe into their suspected link with the murder of his father.</p><p>The police, in its investigation, have pointed out Baba Siddique’s close ties with actor Salman Khan, who had been a target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang since the blackbuck hunting case of Rajasthan. </p>