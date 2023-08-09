Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Manika Batra's baggage found, TT star thanks aviation ministry

Batra lost her baggage containing sports equipment, while returning home from a tournament in Peru in a KLM Airlines flight and she had sought help from the government to recover it.
Last Updated 09 August 2023, 10:36 IST

Follow Us

India's table tennis star Manika Batra's missing baggage has been found and delivered to her, she said on Wednesday and thanked aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his office for their 'prompt' action.

Batra lost her baggage containing sports equipment, while returning home from a tournament in Peru in a KLM Airlines flight and she had sought help from the government to recover it.

'Thank you so much @JM_Scindia sir and his office for prompt action and helping me in getting my baggage. I have received it this morning,' Batra wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

On Tuesday evening, after Batra sought help from the union minister, his office said, 'Hi, the suitcase has been placed into the container bound for Delhi. We anticipate its arrival on today's flight, scheduled to land at 01:55 AM tomorrow.'

The world number 35 Batra said she was travelling in business class in the Dutch flag carrier and never expected to lose baggage with priority tag.

'Unbelievable disappointment with @KLM.! Priority-tagged baggage lost on a business class flight, including my essential sports kit for an upcoming tournament,' Batra had tweeted.

'Staff at the airport had no answers or any solutions & they had no idea where my bag is. @JM_Scindia sir pls help.' Batra was coming back to India after playing in a WTT Contender tournament in Lima via Amsterdam.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 August 2023, 10:36 IST)
India NewsJyotiraditya ScindiaTrendingManika Batra

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT