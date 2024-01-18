3 BSF personnel injured in firing by armed mob in Manipur; curfew reimposed

Guwahati: Three BSF personnel were injured in firing by "armed miscreants" in Meitei-dominated Thoubal district in conflict-hit Manipur on Wednesday night as the anger against the killing of two police commandos at Moreh, allegedly by Kuki militants, spilled onto the streets in Imphal Valley.

As the mob belonging to the Metiei community tried to storm the Thoubal district police headquarters, security forces tried to stop them. "Armed miscreants from among the mob fired live rounds. As a result, three personnel from BSF sustained bullet injuries namely constable Gourav Kumar, ASI Sobram Singh and ASI Ramji," Manipur police said in a social media post.

The post further said that an irate mob targeted the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion in Khangabok in Thoubal before they tried to storm the district police headquarters.

Sources said the mob was alleging the failure of the security forces to maintain law and order at Moreh, a Kuki-dominated town in Kangpokpi district near Myanmar border, where two Manipur police commandos were killed by suspected Kuki insurgents on Wednesday morning. Six other police personnel were also injured in the attack.

Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a forum of Kuki organisations, in the evening claimed that at least 11 houses belonging to Kuki residents, two schools and a church were burnt down by armed miscreants belonging to the Meitei community, after the attack.