Candlelight vigil held in Mizoram's Aizawl over death of tribals in Manipur's Jiribam

During the demonstration, protesters shouted slogans, condemning the killing of a Hmar tribal woman, who was the mother of three children, at Zairawn village near Jiribam town on November 7.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 22:51 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 22:51 IST
Manipurtribalscandlelight protest

