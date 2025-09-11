Menu
Conflict-induced distress hurts Manipur Valley even as law and order improves after President's Rule

Many in Imphal and Thoubal told DH that the overall law and order situation in the strife-torn Manipur has improved significantly since the President's Rule was promulgated.
Published 11 September 2025, 17:45 IST
India NewsmeiteiManipur

