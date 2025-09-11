Conflict-induced distress hurts Manipur Valley even as law and order improves after President's Rule

<p>Imphal/Thoubal: The streets in Imphal or neighbouring Thoubal district are no longer dotted with too many protesters unlike a year ago, markets and schools are open and the booths of the Meitei radical group, Arambai Tenggol, which were seen in every nook and corner earlier, are no longer visible. </p><p>Army and other paramilitary forces, however, still keep strict vigil on the streets, markets and other vulnerable places. Frequent recovery of weapons and arrests of cadres of several armed groups, almost on a daily basis, has checked cases of extortion and threats to a large extent. </p><p>Many in Imphal and Thoubal told <em>DH</em> that the overall law and order situation in the strife-torn Manipur has improved significantly since the President's Rule was promulgated. But beneath this ostensibly normal atmosphere in the Meitei-dominated Valley lies a disturbing sense of distress among residents, particularly among traders, shopkeepers and those dependent on the tourism and other service sector.</p><p>"Business has been affected very badly and there are no signs of improvement," Ramesh Thockchom, who deals in construction materials at Imphal's Mantripukhri area, told <em>DH</em> on Thursday. "It has become difficult to pay the rent and my staff. Locals have almost stopped construction works as all are under financial stress due to the conflict since 2023. Customers from outside are not coming. If the situation remains like this for another six months, I will have no option but to shut the business." </p><p>A restaurant owner about two kilometers away at Chingmeirong sat idle in the evening, eagerly waiting for customers. Ranjita Thounaujam reduced her manpower from 11 in the past to four now to cut the operations cost. "Even I serve the customers now as I can't afford to keep so many customers. How long will this continue?" asked Ranjita. "Only people like you are here because of the Prime Minister's visit. Many restaurants have shut down in the past one year or so," she said. "Many have reduced prices just to stay afloat." </p>.Kuki rebel groups to close seven camps near Meitei-dominated areas in Manipur .<p>Kelvin Wangkhem, who started his homestay business near Thoubal town in 2021, says the conflict severely impacted his business and the sector fully depended on outside visitors. "I took a loan for the construction. The business was very good as tourists and private sector workers were my regular staff. Now the situation has become such that I am struggling to pay my bank EMIs." </p><p>Manipur has still remained divided with the central security forces still guarding the "buffer zones" between the Meitei-dominated Valley and the Kuki-dominated hill districts. With both the communities remaining firm on their demands and a solution to the conflict remaining elusive, social and financial distress is deepening. A police officer in Imphal said the number of suicides have increased due to the distress. With education being severely affected, many have sent their children out of Manipur to study. But those who can not afford it have no option but to pray for the situation to be normal. "The distress is more serious in the villages situated near the fringe areas. The farmers are unable to cultivate out of fear of violence. The internally displaced persons are living a pathetic life in relief camps," Meghachandra Singh, an activist in Imphal said. </p><p>On Thursday, a group of Meitei women submitted a memorandum to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla seeking immediate steps for unrestricted movement of the Meiteis on the highways, rehabilitation of the displaced persons and a halt to the Suspension of Operations agreement with the Kuki insurgent groups, which was extended recently by the MHA. </p><p>The memorandum was submitted in view of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur on Saturday. Modi is visiting the state for the first time since the conflict began on May 3, 2023. </p>