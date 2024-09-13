Manipur govt lifts broadband internet ban in five valley districts

A notification by Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar stated, "The state government has made a considered decision to lift the suspension in the case of broadband service (ILL and FTTH) conditionally in a liberalised manner, subject to fulfillment of terms and conditions."

It further specified, "Connection will be through static IP and the subscriber concerned shall not accept any other connection other than the allowed for the time being."

Additionally, it said, "No wifi/hotspots shall be allowed from any of the routers," and that blocking of social media and VPNs at the local level shall be enforced by the subscriber.