Manipur Police warns action against radical group, says need to deploy Army enhanced

Imphal: The Manipur Police on Thursday announced toughening of its stand against radical Meitei group Arambai Tengol (AT) and other anti-social groups who indulge in crimes like attacks and extortion saying the need for deploying Army and other central forces enhanced after the attack on a state police officer.

In a hard-hitting statement, the Manipur Police also said it is a neutral force and does not act against any community or in favour of one and it remains ever committed to guard and protect the lives and properties of public.

Public must not be misled and cooperate with the Manipur Police in bringing peace and tranquillity back in the state, it said.

"Combing operations will continue in the days to come and no one responsible for such criminal activities will be spared. With Manipur Police being targeted, the need for calling in Army and other central forces will have to be enhanced," the statement said.

The statement came in the wake of the attack on Manipur Police Additional Superintendent of Police Moirangthem Amit Singh allegedly by AT members two days ago.

The Manipur Police said all personnel of the force from top to bottom are united and any attack on anyone and use of social media to target any officer or unit will be taken seriously and stringent action will be taken.