'Most illogical Act': Manipur BJP MLA urges all legislators to press for equal land law

A legislator of ruling BJP and son-in-law of Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Sunday wrote to all 60 MLAs to unite for an 'equal' land law in the conflict-hit state that would allow the non-tribals to buy land in the hills region. The MLA, Rajkumar Imo Singh, in his letter sought cooperation of all the MLAs for amending the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act, 1960.
The act, which was enacted by the Parliament, prohibits persons belonging to the valley from buying land in the hills without permission from the deputy commissioner. "It is one of the most illogical, controversial and biased laws ever enacted by the Parliament, which forbids the valley people from buying such lands, except a few areas mentioned in the Act." Singh said in his letter.
Fight over land:
The move assumes significance given the fact that the fight over land was one of the triggers of the ongoing clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis that has claimed over 170 lives and led to displacement of over 60,000 others since May 3. The Meiteis, who mostly live in the Valley districts, have been demanding ST status as that would allow them to buy land in the Kuki-dominated hills.
Organisations representing the Meiteis claim that Kukis are allowing the "illegal migrants" from neighbouring Myanmar to settle in the hills whereas the "indigenous" Meiteis can not buy land in the hills as per provisions in the law. Meiteis, who constitute 53 per cent of Manipur's population, make up about 10 per cent of the landmass.
"It is at this juncture, perhaps the most important moment in history of the people of our state, to seek for a new law which allows equality for everyone, a land law which is equal for all citizens of the state....Let us all unite for this cause and move together for the act to be applicable and extended in the whole state of Manipur. As this is an act of Parliament, it has to be ultimately ratified and amended in the Parliament for which we all should initiate in one voice."
Singh said his father, the late R K Jaichandra Singh had tried to amend the Act when he was the Chief Minister during 1988-89.
Imo Singh's move is likely to face opposition from the 10 Kuki MLAs, including seven belonging to BJP, who have lent their support to the demand by the Kuki organisations for a "separate administration" for the Kukis in Manipur.