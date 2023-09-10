'Most illogical Act': Manipur BJP MLA urges all legislators to press for equal land law

The act, which was enacted by the Parliament, prohibits persons belonging to the valley from buying land in the hills without permission from the deputy commissioner. "It is one of the most illogical, controversial and biased laws ever enacted by the Parliament, which forbids the valley people from buying such lands, except a few areas mentioned in the Act." Singh said in his letter.

Fight over land:

The move assumes significance given the fact that the fight over land was one of the triggers of the ongoing clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis that has claimed over 170 lives and led to displacement of over 60,000 others since May 3. The Meiteis, who mostly live in the Valley districts, have been demanding ST status as that would allow them to buy land in the Kuki-dominated hills.