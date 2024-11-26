Home
On Constitution Day, Manipur CM Biren Singh urges all to unite against anti-national elements

Only when the provisions of the Constitution are followed to the letter, a strong and united India can be achieved, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 11:08 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 11:08 IST
