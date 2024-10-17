Home
Three militants held, weapons seized in Manipur

The three, belonging to Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) outfit, were arrested from Leirenkabi Bazar and have been identified as Jiten Sana Rk (40), Takhelchangbam Ibohanbi (49) and Aheibam Jimson (28), it said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 16:36 IST

