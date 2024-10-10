Home
Manoj Kumar Dubey appointed as IRFC CMD

Dubey assumed office on Thursday. The IRFC is a Schedule A Miniratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways.
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 14:56 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 14:56 IST
India NewsMinistry of RailwaysIndian Railway

