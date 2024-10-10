Manoj Kumar Dubey appointed as IRFC CMD

<p>New Delhi: Manoj Kumar Dubey, a 1993-batch Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer has been appointed as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC). </p><p>Dubey assumed office on Thursday. The IRFC is a Schedule A Miniratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways. </p> .<p>Dubey, previously served as Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), a statement from the IRFC said. </p><p>Dubey, an alumnus of Hindu College, University of Delhi, and holds an MBA from IIT-ISM Dhanbad. </p><p>His long-standing service with Indian Railways includes spearheading initiatives such as introduction of e-tendering, e-auction systems and digitization of salary and pension processes during his leadership days in the Railways, the statement said. </p>