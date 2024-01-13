JOIN US
'Unacceptable': MEA takes 'serious note' of UK High Commissioner's visit to PoK

The EAM said 'such infringement of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable.'.
Last Updated 13 January 2024, 10:03 IST

The Ministry of External Affairs said that it has "taken a serious note" of the "highly objectionable" visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir on January 10, 2024.

The MEA said "such infringement of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable".

The foreign secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India over the incident, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

(Published 13 January 2024, 10:03 IST)
