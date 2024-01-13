'Unacceptable': MEA takes 'serious note' of UK High Commissioner's visit to PoK

The Ministry of External Affairs said that it has "taken a serious note" of the "highly objectionable" visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir on January 10, 2024.
The MEA said "such infringement of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable".
The foreign secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India over the incident, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.