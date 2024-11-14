Home
Centre bans Meghalaya insurgent group HNLC

A notification regarding this was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, saying activities of the HNLC are detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India.
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 13:48 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 13:48 IST
