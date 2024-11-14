Centre bans Meghalaya insurgent group HNLC

<p>New Delhi: Meghalaya-based insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), which claims to represent Khasi and Jaintia tribes, was on Thursday banned by the union government for five years for its involvement in violent activities that threatens the sovereignty and integrity of India.</p><p>The notification was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), saying activities of the HNLC are detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, and if these are not immediately curbed and controlled, the HNLC may regroup and rearm itself, expand its cadres, procure sophisticated weapons, cause loss of lives of civilians and security forces and properties and thereby accelerate its anti-national activities.</p>.Rebel group HNLC claims responsibility for IED blast near Shillong's Punjabi Lane .<p>It said HNLC has declared its objective is to secede areas in Meghalaya, which are largely inhabited by Khasi and Jaintia tribes. The outfit is also involved in intimidation and bullying of the civilian population for extortion of funds for their organisation besides maintaining links with other insurgent groups in the north-east.</p><p>The HNLC has also been named in 48 cases, including those of explosions or planting of explosives in Meghalaya between from November 2019 to June 2024. Seventy three of its cadres were arrested while three had surrendered in the past five years..</p><p>"The HNLC along with all its factions, wings and front organisations of Meghalaya has been involved in such activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India," the notification said. </p>