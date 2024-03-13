Shillong's Punjabi lane settlers seek Amit Shah's help after IED blast in locality

Shillong: Residents of the disputed Punjabi Lane here have sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah into the IED explosion in their locality on March 9, resulting in one injury.

In a letter to Shah, Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) secretary Gurjit Singh said the blast has instilled a sense of fear among the residents.

The Sikh community residing in the contested area believes the blast was orchestrated to disrupt negotiations aimed at relocating them to municipal land.

Initiated months after the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), backed by the BJP, came to power in 2018, the relocation process is currently under the supervision of the high court.

Singh emphasised to Shah that the blast undermines the peace efforts.

He urged the home minister to take immediate action against those issuing threats, asserting that restoring peace requires holding troublemakers accountable.