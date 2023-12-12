Mental health to fall under 'cruelty' against women in criminal code revamp

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday brought in a bill that redefines “cruelty” against women to include harm to her “mental health”.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, one of the three bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, defines cruelty as “any wilful conduct, which is of such a nature as is likely to drive the woman to commit suicide, or to cause grave injury, or danger to life, limb or health (whether mental or physical).”

This is the first time that the Centre is including mental harassment among the offences that define “cruelty” against women. The Bill also recommends a jail term of three years for the husband and in-laws of the woman, if found guilty of cruelty.

The Nyaya Sanhita, along with The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, were introduced in August this year and are slated to replace the existing criminal codes. However, after a demand from the Opposition, the bills were referred to the Parliamentary Committee of Home Affairs for scrutiny.