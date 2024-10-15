Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Mere existence of 40% disability does not bar student from pursuing MBBS course: Supreme Court

The bench said the capacity of a candidate suffering from disability to pursue the MBBS course has to be examined by the disability assessment board.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 07:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 07:30 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMBBSHigher EducationDisability

Follow us on :

Follow Us