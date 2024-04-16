Meta's Oversight Board seeks public view on AI-generated images of Indian, US celebrities

New Delhi: Social media giant Meta's Oversight Board has invited public comments to decide on actions to be taken on AI-generated obscene images in two cases related to public figures in India and the US.

One of the two cases involves an AI-generated image of a nude woman posted on Instagram, the board, which decides on content moderation, said.

'The image has been created using artificial intelligence (AI) to resemble a public figure from India. The account that posted this content only shares AI-generated images of Indian women. The majority of users who reacted have accounts in India, where deepfakes are increasingly a problem,' it said.