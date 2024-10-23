Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets his Australian counterpart to discuss cooperation in education
In his discussion with Clarke, Pradhan spoke about the shared priorities of India and Australia in early childhood care, capacity building of teachers, and the potential for school twinning initiatives, the education ministry said in a release.
Wrapped up a fantastic day in Melbourne with dinner alongside senior academics of Indian origin.
Minister @JasonClareMP and I were inspired by their contributions to bilateral research projects and energized by discussions on how research can strengthen collaborations between… pic.twitter.com/hpUyZw8WYI