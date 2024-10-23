Home
Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets his Australian counterpart to discuss cooperation in education

In his discussion with Clarke, Pradhan spoke about the shared priorities of India and Australia in early childhood care, capacity building of teachers, and the potential for school twinning initiatives, the education ministry said in a release.
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 16:50 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 16:50 IST
India NewsEducationAustraliaDharmendra Pradhan

