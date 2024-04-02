Misplaced 'muscularity' on Katchatheevu but scared to even utter the word 'China': Congress taunts Centre

New Delhi: Returning fire after BJP raked up the Kachchatheevu issue, the Congress on Tuesday targeted the Narendra Modi government over its 'meek' response to China renaming 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress MP Manish Tewari said it is "sad and regrettable" that those who have been espousing 'misplaced muscularity' about Kachchatheevu are "scared of even uttering the word China".

Referring to the BJP campaign on Kachchatheevu issue, he said it is ridiculous to imagine that the Prime Minister (Indira Gandhi) who changed the geography of South Asia would give any territorial concessions to any other country.