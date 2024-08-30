Arms smuggled from Mizoram to aid Myanmar rebels: NIA

Guwahati: Large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives were smuggled from Mizoram to Myanmar in order to help the rebel groups to fight against the military regime in the conflict-torn nation, NIA said in its charge sheets.
The charge sheets were filed against 10 accused from Mizoram and Myanmar in a special NIA court in Aizawl. The case was registered after the seizure of arms and ammunition that was linked with Myanmar-based insurgent groups.
"All 10 accused have been charged with active involvement in the arms, ammunition and explosives trafficking network operating on the Indo-Myanmar border. They have been chargesheeted under various sections of IPC, Arms Act and, Explosive Substance Act," said a statement issued by the NIA on Friday.
The case was registered in May 2022 following the seizure of a large quantity of explosives, firearms and ammunition from two vehicles at the outskirts of Kelsih Village, under Kulikawn police station in Aizawl district. Four persons were arrested along with the weapons.
Investigations revealed a conspiracy by Myanmar insurgents, along with their associates in their country as well as in Mizoram, to procure arms, ammunions and explosives to support the armed struggle of militia groups fighting against the existing regime in Myanmar. They had entered a conspiracy with Aizwal-based Myanmar national, Lalrinsanga, to illegally traffick arms, ammunition and explosives for supply to Myanmar-based groups, the NIA said.
Lalrinsanga had established a nexus with licensed explosive dealers David Lalramsanga and C Laldinsanga, along with their associates Lalbiatluanga and Zothanmawia, and had procured large quantity of explosives for transportation to Myanmar. Other accused were also directly involved in supply of illegal arms and ammunition to the Myanmar insurgents, the NIA further said.
It said investigation further revealed that arms dealers in Aizwal were part of the conspiracy, whereby the illegal supplies were handed over to Myanmar nationals regularly visiting Mizoram. The batch numbers and QR codes on the seized arms and explosives had revealed that the consignment in the instant case were supplied by a Guwahati-based explosive firm, Albarin Explotech.
Published 30 August 2024, 15:09 IST