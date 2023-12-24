JOIN US
Foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs 2.3 crore seized in Mizoram

The entire consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes of 109 cases has been handed over to customs personnel for further legal proceedings.
Last Updated 24 December 2023, 14:11 IST

Aizawl: A consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.38 crore, suspected to have been illegally imported, was recovered in east Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said on Sunday.

Based on specific information, a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, was carried out along the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Saturday, which led to the recovery, they said.

The entire consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes of 109 cases has been handed over to customs personnel for further legal proceedings, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

(Published 24 December 2023, 14:11 IST)
India NewsCrimeMizoram

