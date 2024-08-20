Mizoram capital Aizawl, Kolasib district shut schools fearing landslides

Guwahati: Schools in Mizoram capital Aizawl and Kolasib districts were shut on Tuesday (August 20) in view of incessant rains and fear of landslides.

The district administration of Aizawl and Kolasib issued two separate public notices announcing that all schools will remain shut on Tuesday to ensure the safety of the children from possible disaster.

"The schools will remain shut today and decision regarding tomorrow will be taken based on the weather conditions in the evening," an official in Aizawl said.