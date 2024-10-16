Myanmar man arrested with heroin worth Rs 33 lakh in Mizoram

<p>Aizawl: A Myanmar national was arrested in east Mizoram's Champhai district with heroin worth Rs 32.9 lakh, the Assam Rifles said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off about the shipment of drugs, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police set up a check post at Zokhawthar village near the Myanmar border on Tuesday, it said in a statement.</p>.<p>During a thorough checking, 47 gram of heroin worth Rs 32.9 lakh was seized from the possession of the accused, identified as 20-year-old Vanneihce of Kaley in Myanmar, it said.</p>.Delhi-Gujarat drug haul: Cops say narcotics brought from South America, 'purified' in Ankleshwar.<p>The drugs and the accused were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings, the statement said.</p>.<p>The Assam Rifles said that the involvement of foreign nationals in smuggling highlights the increasing threat of drug trafficking across the India-Myanmar border.</p>