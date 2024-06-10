Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi Government 3.0 | Rajnath Singh profile

Singh, who started his career as an RSS worker, was the president of the UP BJP and later on the national president of the BJP twice. Singh was also associated with the ABVP.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 00:27 IST
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 00:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Considered to be number two in the Modi governments in 2014 and 2019, 73-year-old Rajnath Singh hails from Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. Singh, who started his career as an RSS worker, was the president of the UP BJP and later on the national president of the BJP twice. Singh was also associated with the ABVP.

He was jailed during the Emergency in 1975 for two years. A close confidante of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Singh was also the chief minister of UP from 2000 to 2002.

He holds a master’s degree in science and had earlier worked as a lecturer of Physics at a college in Mirzapur. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 June 2024, 00:27 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajnath Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT