JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi, Hasina to jointly inaugurate cross-border rail project on Nov 1

The prime ministers of the two neighbouring countries will launch the Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link Project at 11 am in a virtual ceremony, officials said.
Last Updated 30 October 2023, 06:52 IST

Follow Us

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will jointly inaugurate a key cross-border railway project on Wednesday, officials said.

The prime ministers of the two neighbouring countries will launch the Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link Project at 11 am in a virtual ceremony, they said.

The 15-km rail link (5 km in India and 10 km in Bangladesh) will boost cross-border trade and significantly reduce the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka, the officials said.

The trial run of the project will take place at 12 pm on Monday.

It encompasses one major bridge and three minor bridges.

“At present, it takes about 31 hours to reach Kolkata from Agartala by train, which will be reduced to just 10 hours,” an official said.

The Indian Railways had allocated Rs 153.84 crore from its budget to expedite the project work, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 October 2023, 06:52 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiAgartalaSheikh Hasina

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT