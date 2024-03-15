Naga body seeks Frontier Nagaland Territory, threatens to boycott Lok Sabha polls

Guwahati: The influential Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) on Friday threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha polls if the Centre fails to meet the promise it made before the Assembly elections last year to set up Frontier Nagaland Territory, comprising six districts in Eastern Nagaland.
This was decided in a meeting on Friday following which the ENPO said the Centre must fulfill the demand before declaration of the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls.
"The people of Eastern Nagaland will not be held responsible for any situation which may arise. Further, the ENPO shall not accede to any assurance that may come up with by the MHA to be implemented after the upcoming Parliamentary elections process," the ENPO said an "unanimous resolution" adopted on Friday.
The ENPO had earlier "summoned" all 20 MLAs from Eastern Nagaland (out of total 60) and the Rajya Sabha member Khango Konyak to press the Centre for fulfilling the promise it made in March last year.
The ENPO had made a similar boycott call before the Assembly elections in March last year.
Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions with the Naga groups in Eastern Nagaland and assured them to address their issues. But non-implementation of the assurance has angered the ENPO ahead of Lok Sabha polls.
Nagaland has only one Lok Sabha seat. BJP and its regional ally NDPP are now in power in Nagaland.
Eastern Nagaland comprises six districts: Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longley, Noklak and Shamator and some neighbouring areas.
The ENPO has been demanding creation of the Frontier Nagaland state since 2010. Organisations representing some tribes also supported the ENPO's demand.
Meanwhile, the Nagaland unit of BJP issued a statement urging all stakeholders to prioritise "constructie means of resolution" within the framework of democratic dialogue.
(Published 15 March 2024, 16:03 IST)