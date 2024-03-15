Naga body seeks Frontier Nagaland Territory, threatens to boycott Lok Sabha polls

Guwahati: The influential Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) on Friday threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha polls if the Centre fails to meet the promise it made before the Assembly elections last year to set up Frontier Nagaland Territory, comprising six districts in Eastern Nagaland.

This was decided in a meeting on Friday following which the ENPO said the Centre must fulfill the demand before declaration of the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls.

"The people of Eastern Nagaland will not be held responsible for any situation which may arise. Further, the ENPO shall not accede to any assurance that may come up with by the MHA to be implemented after the upcoming Parliamentary elections process," the ENPO said an "unanimous resolution" adopted on Friday.