Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindianagaland

Nagaland DGP warns of 'public health emergency' from drug menace; calls for unified NE response

DGP said the North East has become the "pivot" of India's fight against drugs due to its proximity to the Golden Triangle and porous border with Myanmar.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 09:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 09:36 IST
India NewsNagalandDGP

Follow us on :

Follow Us