Naxal camp busted on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border

An anti-Naxal operation was immediately launched by the local police and C-60 teams, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police.

On Saturday morning, the C-60 units reached a 450-metre-high hilltop from where Naxalites had fled, the official said.

During a search, a huge shelter and Naxal camp was found on the hilltop, he said, adding that Naxalites managed to escape from the spot taking advantage of the extremely difficult terrain and undulating mountains.

Several items, including detonators, gelatin sticks, cordex wires, batteries, walkie-talkie chargers, backpacks and Naxal literature, were seized and the camp was later destroyed, the official said.

The anti-Naxal operations have been intensified along the border with Chhattisgarh, he said.