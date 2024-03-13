Nayab Singh Saini govt wins floor test in Haryana Assembly

Chandigarh: The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana on Wednesday won the confidence motion in the Assembly here through a voice vote.

A two-hour discussion took place on the motion.

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) had issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion. However, when the issue of trust vote was taken up, five of its MLAs left the House.